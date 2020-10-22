9 year old Deekshit was kidnapped and killed in Mahbubabad

Hyderabad: The sensational kidnap case of 9 year old Deekshit Reddy had a tragic end. The kidnappers, who kidnapped The boy brutally killed him. This was revealed by Mahbubabad district SP Koti Reddy.

Addressing media persons today he said that they found the dead body of the boy on a hillock located on the outskirts of Annaram of kesamudram mandal.

He said that one Manda Sagar, who is the neighbour of the victim kidnapped him on Sunday evening and took him on his bike and added that the kidnapper had also conducted a recce before executing his criminal act.

The SP said that the accused had taken all Precautions to escape the eyes of CC TV cameras but added that he was caught by the CC cameras located at the district collecterate.

He said that the accused had kidnapped the boy for money but killed him for fear of being caught by squeezing his throat within one and half of hour his kidnap. Later the accused the took the dead body to Annaram hillock and hid it there, the SP noted.

He further said that the accused started demanding ₹45 lakh from the parents of the victim after killing him and continued to call up the parents to meet his demand for the next two days.

The SP said that they caught up the accused by using the latest technology . He said that they had arrested the accused Manda Sagar and one Manoj Reddy along with him. He also said that they were imagined into the role played by Manoj in The entire crime.

He said that they had cracked the location of the accused by taking the help of Hyderabad cyber crime police although they called the parents of the victim up through Internet calls.