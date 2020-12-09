90-year-old engineer from IIT Kanpur found begging in MP

Bhopal: A 90-year-old engineer from IIT Kanpur was found begging on the streets of Gwalior City, Madhya Pradesh, reported the Times of India.

According to the report, Vikas Goswami of Ashram Swarg Sadan found him near the bus stand. When enquired, the man said that his name is Surendra Vashisth and he is an engineer from IIT Kanpur.

Surendra further said that he completed engineering in 1969 and LLM from DAB College, Lucknow in 1972.

After listening to his details, he was brought to the ashram. Attempts are being made to contact his relatives.

Similar incident

It may be mentioned that recently, the same organization had recused Manish Mishra, former cop. Mishra was also found on Gwalior streets.

Mishra was terminated from the service in 2006 after he remained absent for over two years without official leave.

The 1999-batch sub-inspector was found on November 11 by his batchmates, DSPs Ratnesh Singh Tomar and Vijay Singh Bhadoria when they were returning from duty.