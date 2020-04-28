90-year-old man beats COVID-19 in Jaipur

Jaipur: A 90-year-old man has managed to defeat COVID-19 as he was discharged from SMS Hospital here on Tuesday after his two reports came out negative, health officials said.

Bhavani Shankar Sharma, 90, was presented with flowers by doctors expressing their happiness on his discharge.

Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said, “Sharma was a resident of Dhuleshwar Garden, Jaipur, who was admitted in IDH (infectious Disease Hospital) on April 14 after COVID positive report.”

“He is a known case of hypertension coronary artery disease and chronic kidney disease. On April 25, we got first negative report and on April 27, we got his second report negative too. On Tuesday, we have discharged Bhawani Shankar Sharma for home quarantine.”

He was suffering from pneumonia when admitted however his condition started improving from April 20. Thereafter, he was tested twice and his report came out negative, said health officials.

“If you have patience and a fighting spirit, you can beat this disease. Follow the instructions of doctors, trust them and take your medicines on time as they say,” said Sharma while leaving hospital after his recovery.

Source: IANS

