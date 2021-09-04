900 gms gold recovered from passenger at Hyderabad airport

By IANS|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 4th September 2021 11:36 am IST
Hyderabad: Gold worth more than Rs 43 lakh was seized from undergarments of a male passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Friday.

Sleuths of Hyderabad Customs recovered 895.20 grams of gold valued at Rs 43.55 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah.

The gold was concealed in paste form inside the undergarments of the passenger, an official said.

The Customs department seized the gold and booked a case of smuggling and took up further investigation.

A day earlier, Customs officials had recovered 495 grams of gold valued at Rs 24.14 lakh from a passenger on his arrival from Dubai.

The gold was concealed in various items like a blender, facial cream box, and sandals. A case for smuggling of gold was registered. Further investigation is in progress, an official said.

