900 kg ganja seized from interstate smugglers at Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Sangareddy district police have seized a huge quantity of ganja from four interstate ganja smugglers.

A huge quantity of Ganja weighing 992 kg was being transported in a lorry on NH-65 near Sadasivapet in Sanga Reddy district.

Superitendent of police Sanga Reddy M Ramana Kumar said that the four accused identified as Altaf Ahmed, Abdul Rehaman, Sheik Ameen and Mushtaq Ahmed, all hailing from Maharashtra were transporting the ganja from Rajamundry in Andhra Pradesh to Aurangabad.

A team of police Inspector led by Santosh Kumar seized a lorry, an SUV, Rs 75,000 cash and four smartphones from the four accused.

The district SP said that the four accused were smuggling the ganja under the directions of one Mohammad Feroz, a native of Malegaon in Maharashtra. While Altaf, piloting the SUV in front of the lorry to alert the lorry driver Abdul Rehman in case of police checking on the road.

