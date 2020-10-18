9,016 more corona patients take active cases in Kerala over 96K

News Desk 1Published: 18th October 2020 6:03 am IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17 : Active coronavirus cases in Kerala totalled 96,004 on Saturday as 9,016 more people turned positive after tests on 52,067 samples.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said 2,36,989 patients have since been cured.

“The day saw 7,991 more patients testing negative. In all, 26 more Covid deaths took the state’s death tally to 1,139,” said Shailaja.

There are 2,76,900 persons under observation across Kerala, including 24,965 in hospitals. The hotspots in the state total 633.

