91 more test positive as J&K COVID-19 tally jumps to 1,759

Jammu: Another 91 people tested positive in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday as the total number of COVID-19 patients jumped to 1,759 in the Union Territory.

A statement issued by the information and public relations department said 91 more people tested positive, 54 in Jammu division and 37 in Kashmir division.

For the last two days, more people have tested positive in Jammu division than in the Valley.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in J&K since the beginning of the pandemic is now 1,759.

One more patient succumbed Tuesday as the total number of those killed by the dreaded virus in J&K rose to 24.

833 patients have completely recovered out of the infected patients. The total number of active positive cases in J&K is now 902 out of which 255 are in Jammu division and 647 in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.