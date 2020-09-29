911 outages reported across United States

By News Desk 1Updated: 29th September 2020 4:03 pm IST
911 outages reported across US

Washington, Sep 29 : Law enforcement agencies across the US reported 911 outages, which were restored within an hour, according to a media report.

At around 7 p.m. on Monday, agencies in the states Minnesota, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Nevada said their 911 systems were not operational, The Hill news website reported.

But most of them said that the system was restored in about an hour.

The cause of the outages was not immediately clear.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Emergency Communications Board tweeted it was in contact with CenturyLink, a telecommunications company, to determine the cause.

Also taking to Twitter, the Minneapolis Police Department said their 911 systems were “not operational nationwide” before posting an update almost two hours later.

READ:  Shriya Pilgaonkar doesn't want to limit herself to one genre

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Updated: 29th September 2020 4:03 pm IST
Back to top button