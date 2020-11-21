925 new Covid-19 cases in T’gana take tally to 2.62 lakh

News Desk 1Published: 21st November 2020 4:38 pm IST
925 new Covid-19 cases in T'gana take tally to 2.62 lakh

Hyderabad, Nov 21 : Telangana has registered 925 new coronavirus cases, increasing the state’s tally to 2.62 lakh, as 1,367 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber the infected cases.

Hyderabad recorded 161, the highest number of Covid infections, in the past 24 hours till 8 p.m. on Friday, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 91, Rangareddy 75, Karimnagar 52, both Nalgonda and Warangal Urban (46 each), Bhadradri Kothagudem 43 and Khammam 42.

Among other places, Jagityal registered 39, Mancherial 26, Rajanna Siricilla 25, Peddapalli and Suryapet (23 each).

Meanwhile, three more persons died of the virus taking the overall number of deaths to 1,426.

READ:  Covid deaths, cases rise again in Maha, active cases drop (Roundup)

Telangana’s Covid fatality rate now stands at 0.54 per cent which is lower than India’s average of 1.5 per cent.

The southern state is consistently witnessing higher recoveries every day. It added 1,367 more recoveries, which propelled the overall recoveries to 2.49 lakh, narrowing the gap between the overall infections and recoveries.

Of the 2.62 lakh cases, active cases stand at 12,070.

With 42,077 more tests, overall Covid tests in Telangana have crossed 50 lakh.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 21st November 2020 4:38 pm IST
Back to top button