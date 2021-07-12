94-year-old fulfills her dream to wear white wedding dress; internet loves it!

We all have some certain dreams that we never got to fulfil, a bucket list to complete before we leave and that is what Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker, a 94 year old from Birmingham, Alabama did and the video went viral for it’s beauty.
Martha had always wanted to wear a beautiful white swan gown at her wedding in 1952, it was the time when black women were not allowed into bridal shops and therefore was forced to borrow a dress on her special day.
However, her old dream of trying out a wedding dress in a store without judgements finally came true after ages, as one of her granddaughters, Angela Strozier had booked her an appointment at a bridal store and selected the most beautiful brides dress for her, “Our grandmother has sacrificed so much for us, so to be able to turn around and grant her a ‘want,’ that was just priceless for me,” Stroizer told ABC.
“I looked in the mirror at myself wanting to know who is that,” Tucker told ABC. “Yeah, I was very excited! I felt great! I told ya, it felt just like I was getting married!” Tucker felt giddy and confessed that “I didn’t really want to take off the wedding gown ever.”
Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions among netizens with many loving the gesture of the granddaughters while many felt shocked and sick by the fact that black women were not allowed in bridal shops during that time in their country.
The video has got about 70k views till date and more comments about stories of their grandparents’ weddings.