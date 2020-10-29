95 Maharashtra Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

Abdullah FahadPublished: 29th October 2020 3:10 pm IST
95 Maharashtra Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

Mumbai: As many as 95 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the force to 26,395, the Maharashtra Police informed on Thursday.

The total number of cases include 1,517 active cases and 24,595 recoveries.
So far, 283 Maharashtra Police personnel have lost their lives to the infectious virus.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 1,30,286 active cases, 14,86,926 recoveries and 43,554 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. 

Source: ANI

