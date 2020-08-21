9,544 fresh cases added to AP’s COVID-19 tally

Amaravati(AP): The rapid spread of coronavirus contagion is showing no signs of abating as 9,544 more cases have been added, pushing Andhra Pradesh’s overall tally to 3.34 lakh on Friday.

With the new cases coming in hordes daily, the state government decided to increase the number of Covid-19 hospitals from 138 to 287 to cater to the enhanced caseload.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reviewed the latest situation on Friday, directed the authorities to recruit required healthcare professionals to ensure proper treatment to the virus-infected patients.

The state also added 91 fresh COVID-19 casualties in the last 24 hours, taking the aggregate toll to 3,092.

The mortality rate has been kept steady at 0.92 per cent, about one per cent less than the national average.

The health officials claimed that the recovery rate in the state now crossed 72 per cent, though less than the national average of over 73 per cent.

The latest bulletin, meanwhile, said 8,827 patients got cured and discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the overall total to 2.44 lakh so far.

The number of active Covid-19 cases increased to 87,803.

East Godavari continued its top streak adding 1,312 fresh cases while its neighbor West Godavari too grossed 1,131 in the last 24 hours, followed by Chittoor 1,103.

Kurnool added 919, Prakasam 797, SPS Nellore 761, Visakhapatnam 738 and Anantapuramu 704 new cases.

Chittoor reported 16 coronavirus fatalities for the second consecutive day, followed by West Godavari 13, SPS Nellore 12 and East Godavari 11.

According to government data, 71.66 per cent of the deceased were male and the rest female.

Source: PTI