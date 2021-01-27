95,909 vaccinated in Gujarat, Covid tally 2,60,220

Gandhinagar, Jan 27 : A total of 95,909 persons have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Gujarat so far, including 3,787 on Wednesday, even as 353 new cases mounted the state’s coronavirus tally to 2,60,220, while one death in the past 24 hours took Gujarat’s Covid death toll to 4,382.

Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, Ahmedabad and Vadodara led the chart with 75 cases each, followed by Rajkot (64), Surat (47), Gandhinagar, Panchmahals and Sabarkantha (9 each), Junagadh (8), Morbi (6), Jamnagar, Bharuch, Kutch and Narmada (5 each), Bhavnagar and Gir-Somnath (4 each), Amreli, Devbhumi Dwarka, Kheda and Anand (3 each), Mahesana, Mahisagar and Patan (2 each), and Aravalli, Chotta Udepur, Dahod, Surendranagar and Valsad (1 each).

Gujarat has reported 15,182 Covid cases in January so far at an average of 562 cases daily.

On Wednesday, one patient died of Covid-19 in Ahmedabad, taking the state’s death toll to 4,382. Ahmedabad has reported the maximum number of Covid deaths in the state so far at 2,291. Gujarat’s mortality rate is gradually coming down and presently stands at 1.68 per cent.

On a positive note, a total of 462 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the state’s total number of recoveries to 2,51,862. The state presently has 3,976 active cases, of which the condition of 3,933 is stable while 43 critical patients are on ventilator support.

