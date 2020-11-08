964 fresh Covid cases in Gurugram, 412 recover

Gurugram, Nov 8 : Gurugram district on Sunday recorded 964 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest number of positive cases in a single day so far. Two deaths were also reported from the city, taking the district’s Covid-19 death toll to 227, officials said.

The Covid-19 tally in Gurugram has now risen to 34,742, according to the official daily health bulletin.

There a total of 5,183 active cases. A total of 29,332 people have been cured and discharged, including 412 on Sunday.

The health department said out of 227 deaths, 172 died due to co-morbidities and the remaining 55 without co-morbidities.

According to the health department, the coronavirus infection has increased again in the last one week.

“The number of new coronavirus cases will increase in the next few days due to festive season. People will visit markets and crowded areas for shopping and social distancing norms will not be followed so we advise to follow precautions,” Gurugram Chief Medical Officer Dr Virender Yadav said.

A Gurugram health department official said that a majority of coronavirus cases are emerging from containment zones where the situation remains precarious.

“It has been observed that 90 per cent of corona-infected patients may recover from it if they follow necessary guidelines of the health department,” Yadav said.

“We are registering more than 400 cases from the last one week. It is a concern for us. We are working hard to contain the spread in limited places. People need to follow Covid guidelines and maintain social distancing rules,” he said.

