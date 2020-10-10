97 complaints filed under GHMC after flash rains flood Hyderabad

Hyderabad: It was nothing short of a ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ experience for the commuters and people in low-lying areas on Friday, as incessant rains combined with severe thunderstorms, drowned the city. As many as 97 complaints were lodged by the public in just one day, as reported by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Watch on Youtube

58 of the total complaints were related to drainage overflow alone. And about 23 complains were logged over the water logging especially in the cellars and low lying areas.

The heavy rains also resulted in collapsing of a building in the city, reports GHMC authorities, however, the further details are yet to come.

Over nine fallen trees and branches in Hyderabad also increased the traffic congestion.

According to the Hyderabad development planning society, Asif Nagar received highest rainfall of 151mm followed by Banjara Hills with about 127mm , 125.8mm at Shaikpet, 123mm at Khairtabad, 115.5 mm at Venkateshwara Colony and 114.5 mm at Tolichowki.

In fact, for several localities such as Asifnagar, Khairatabad, Banjara Hills, Shaikpet, Mehdipatnam and Tolichowki, Friday’s was the highest rainfall recorded during the whole season.





Telangana may receive rain for next three days

Department of Meteorology has predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Telangana, with occasional heavy to very heavy rains for the next three days.