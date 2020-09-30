975 new cases take J&K’s Covid tally past 75K-mark

Srinagar, Sep 30 : Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 975 new Covid-19 cases, taking the Union Territory’s cornavirus tally past the 75,000-mark to 75,070.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said that of the 975 new cases reported on Wednesday, 568 were from Jammu division and 407 from Kashmir division.

Of the total 75,070 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, 56,872 persons have recovered completely.

Meanwhile, 17 patients succumbed to the virus on Wednesday, 11 from Jammu division and 6 from Kashmir division, taking the UT’s death toll to 1,181.

There are 17,017 active cases in J&K presently, of which 9,942 are in Jammu division and 7,075 in Kashmir division.

