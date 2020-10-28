980 new cases take Gujarat’s Covid tally to 1,70,053

Gandhinagar, Oct 28 : Gujarat on Wednesday reported 980 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s coronavirus tally past the 1.7 lakh-mark to 1,70,053, while six fatalities in the past 24 hours took Gujarat’s Covid death toll to 3,704. The state conducted 51,912 tests during the past 24 hours.

Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, hotspot Surat topped the chart with 227 cases, followed by Ahmedabad (186), Vadodara (113), Rajkot (91), Gandhinagar (39), Mahesana (32), Banaskantha (30), Junagadh (22), Amreli (20), Patan (18), Sabarkantha (17), Bhavnagar and Surendranagar (16 each), Bharuch and Panchmahalas (15 each), Kutch (14), Anand (10), Gir-Somnath, Morbi and Kheda (9 each), Chotta Udepur, Devbhumi Dwarka and Narmada (7 each), Dahod (6), Aravalli (4), Tapi and Mahisagar (3 each), Valsad and Navsari (2 each) and Botad (1).

Gujarat has reported 31,478 cases so far in October at an average of around 1,124 cases per day.

Of the six people who succumbed to the dreaded virus on Wednesday, three were from Ahmedabad, two from Surat and one from Rajkot.

Ahmedabad has reported the highest number of Covid deaths so far at 1,894, followed by Surat (843), Vadodara (208), Rajkot (160), Gandhinagar (90), Bhavnagar (67), Patan (43), Jamnagar (34), Kutch and Junagadh (33 each), Mahesana (31), Banaskantha (28), Amreli (26), and Gir-Somnath (24).

Gujarat’s mortality rate is gradually coming down and presently stands at 2.18 per cent.

Till now the health authorities have conducted 58,97,627 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat, of which 57,27,574 have returned negative.

On a positive note, 1,107 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the state’s total number of recoveries to 1,52,995.

The number of active cases in the state presently stands at 13,354, out of which the condition of 13,291 is stable, while 63 critical patients are on ventilator support.

Right now, 5,17,506 people are quarantined in the state, 5,17,299 in home quarantine and 207 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.