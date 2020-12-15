99% farmers are with PM Modi, says BJP leader

Jaipur, Dec 15 : BJP national General Secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh on Monday said that 99 per cent of the country’s farmers stand with the Narendra Modi-led Central government and those protesting in the borders of Delhi are “under the influence of Communists, Congressmen and separatists”.

Addressing a press conference here at Rajasthan BJP headquarters, he said: “Those agitating have come under the influence of Communists, Congressmen and separatists. However, we are confident that we will be able to convince them too.”

Singh said that the Congress has always cheated the farmers and currently, it is backing the farmers’ movement.

“Earlier, Congress leader Kapil Sibal had said that the agricultural market should be opened. The same fact has also been mentioned in the Congress manifesto,” he added.

Speaking on NDA’s ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party expressing dissatisfaction on farmers’ bill, he said, “Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal’s confusion will also be removed soon as we will sit and clarify all his doubts.”

It needs to be mentioned here that Beniwal has also joined farmers’ protest and warned NDA of reconsidering his alliance if farmers’ voices are not heard.

Singh further said that the Modi government has always been friendly to the farmers.

However, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaking on such statements said: “The statements issued by BJP leaders decrying farmers’ protest are most unfortunate and condemnable. The Government must find an amicable solution and address the grievances of farmers sympathetically instead of blaming gangs, anti national elements for these protests.”

“Farmers are protesting in a peaceful manner. Their protest is for their most genuine concerns, which the Government is ignoring. The farm laws that are not in interest of the farming community must be taken back,” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.