99 new cases, 3 Covid deaths in J&K in 24 hrs

Jammu, March 13 : J&K on Saturday reported 99 new Covid-19 cases while 102 recovered from the virus and the death toll increased by three in the last 24 hours, the health officials said.

According to the official health bulletin, out of 99 new cases, 24 were reported from Jammu division and 75 from Kashmir division.

So far, 127,535 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 224,680 have recovered.

The three Covid related deaths on Saturday took the death toll in the UT to 1,974.

The number of active cases in J&K is 881 out of which 202 are in Jammu division and 679 are from Kashmir division.

