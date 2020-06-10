9,985 more COVID-19 cases in India, 279 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India on Wednesday reported a spike of 9,985 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s COVID-19 count to 2,76,583, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

279 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 7,745.

The total number of active cases has reached 1,33,632 while 1,35,205 patients have recovered. While one person has migrated.

With 90,787 cases, Maharashtra reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country followed by Tamil Nadu with 34,914 cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,45,216 samples were tested in the last 24 hours while overall 50,61,332 samples have been tested so far.

Source: ANI

