9Baje9Minutes: Massive fire in Jaipur

JAIPUR: Massive fire broke out in a building in Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur after bursting crackers on Sunday.

Massive fire in a building in #Jaipur from bursting crackers for #9baje9mintues. Fire brigade have reached. Wish people are safe!#9बजे9मिनट Results into this…!!! pic.twitter.com/Ld3tr8yhT9 — Deshdeep Dhankhar (@Deshdeep_India) April 5, 2020

In a show of “collective resolve and solidarity” to end the “darkness” of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had urged people to turn off lights of their homes for nine minutes at 9pm and light up lamps, candles, mobile flashlights.

As the clock struck 9, lights went out in most houses and people gathered in balconies and at doors, flashing mobile lights while many lit candles and diyas.

Fireworks, thalis, whistles and police sirens were heard. At some places, Hindu devotional songs, mantras and national anthem were also played.

