9K new cases take Karnataka’s Covid tally to 3.61 lakh

Bengaluru, Sep 2 : Karnataka registered 9,860 new Covid cases on Wednesday, increasing the state’s tally to 3.61 lakh, while 6,287 discharges took the total number of recoveries to 2.6 lakh, an official said.

“Today, 9,860 new cases have been reported and 6,287 people have been discharged,” said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

Bengaluru accounted for 3,420 more infections, continuing to be the ground zero of the pandemic in the southern state. The new cases increased the city’s tally to 1.35 lakh, out of which 39,911 are active cases.

Among other places, Mysuru accounted for 667 infections, followed by Belagavi (470), Ballari (433), Dakshina Kannada (414), Tumkur (357), Shivamogga (342) and Davangere (321).

Meanwhile, 113 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the statewide death toll to 5,950.

On a positive note, 6,287 more patients recovered from the virus, raising the total number of recoveries to 2.6 lakh.

Of the 3.61 lakh cases, 94,459 are active while 751 are in the ICU.

