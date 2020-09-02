9K new cases take Karnataka’s Covid tally to 3.61 lakh

By News Desk 1 Published: 3rd September 2020 5:16 am IST
Goa reports highest single day spike with 588 Covid cases

Bengaluru, Sep 2 : Karnataka registered 9,860 new Covid cases on Wednesday, increasing the state’s tally to 3.61 lakh, while 6,287 discharges took the total number of recoveries to 2.6 lakh, an official said.

“Today, 9,860 new cases have been reported and 6,287 people have been discharged,” said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

Bengaluru accounted for 3,420 more infections, continuing to be the ground zero of the pandemic in the southern state. The new cases increased the city’s tally to 1.35 lakh, out of which 39,911 are active cases.

Among other places, Mysuru accounted for 667 infections, followed by Belagavi (470), Ballari (433), Dakshina Kannada (414), Tumkur (357), Shivamogga (342) and Davangere (321).

READ:  PM's Mann ki Baat call syncs with K'taka plans for India's 1st toy cluster

Meanwhile, 113 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the statewide death toll to 5,950.

On a positive note, 6,287 more patients recovered from the virus, raising the total number of recoveries to 2.6 lakh.

Of the 3.61 lakh cases, 94,459 are active while 751 are in the ICU.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close