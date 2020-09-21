9th, 10th & inter classes begin from today in Telangana

Hyderabad: As part of the fourth phase of lifting of lockdown by the government, classes for ninth, tenth and intermediate has begun today. However, students need not necessarily go to school. But for those who will turn up, teachers will be available in the school to answer their questions.

In line with the announcement made by the central government, Telangana government also announced to implement easing of restrictions. 50 percent staff of government schools will be present daily from September 21. All the teaching and non-teaching staff will attend the school on alternate days. Their attendance has been made mandatory and teachers are directed to be present in the school to clarify students’ doubts.

In the light of these orders some private schools have also announced opening of schools.

In order to ensure implementation of orders, district educational officers have been directed to make surprise visit of the schools. They are also asked to visit students’ house to take stock of online classes.

Source: Siasat news