Bangladeshi, Rohingya Muslims set up by BJP to cause riots: AAP’s Atishi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena in a video has blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for sheltering Bangladeshis and Rohingya Muslims by “illegally allowing them to stay” in different parts of the nation so that they “incite communal violence.”

In a video that was shared by AAP’s Twitter page, she says, “It is the work of BJP who have illegally placed Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslims in different parts of the country to provoke riots.”

Accusing Union Home Minister Amit Shah of creating an environment of communal hate and violence across India she said, “The day a bulldozer is razed on Amit Shah’s house, then only this gundagardi (hooliganism), these riots will stop.”

You can watch her video here

जिस दिन Amit Shah के घर Bulldozer चल जाएगा, इस देश में दंगे बंद हो जाएंगे।



BJP ने दंगे करवाने के लिए देशभर में बांग्लादेशियों और रोहिंग्या को बसाया है।



BJP List दे, किसे कहाँ बसाया है? इससे पता चल जाएगा- अगले दंगे भाजपा कहाँ करवाने जा रही है।



–@AtishiAAP #BulldozeBJPHQ pic.twitter.com/zxs3Das1gJ — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 20, 2022

The video has generated a lot of criticism. You can view some of the reactions here.

Is this a strategy by AAP to throw Muslims voters under the bus?

AAP's MLA Sanjay Singh blames 'Bangladeshi Musalman'

"Inho ne Dange Karwane ke liye desh ke alag alag hisso me Bangladeshi Musalmano ko basa rakha hai. unke madhyam se ye Dange Karwate hai."pic.twitter.com/c8OKrI1Ko5 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 20, 2022

Bengali’s of India are not Bangladeshis. What a disgrace @AtishiAAP. https://t.co/DEe76De0Qj — Ashraful Hussain (@AshrafulMLA) April 20, 2022

Weird, irresponsible and dangerous statement by AAP leaders, dragging the already vulnerable Rohingya refugees from Myanmar into this equation. https://t.co/H32AOax3UM — Siddharth (@svaradarajan) April 20, 2022