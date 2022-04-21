Bangladeshi, Rohingya Muslims set up by BJP to cause riots: AAP’s Atishi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena in a video has blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for sheltering Bangladeshis and Rohingya Muslims by “illegally allowing them to stay” in different parts of the nation so that they “incite communal violence.”
In a video that was shared by AAP’s Twitter page, she says, “It is the work of BJP who have illegally placed Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslims in different parts of the country to provoke riots.”
Accusing Union Home Minister Amit Shah of creating an environment of communal hate and violence across India she said, “The day a bulldozer is razed on Amit Shah’s house, then only this gundagardi (hooliganism), these riots will stop.”
