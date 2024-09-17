Hyderabad: Peddlers nabbed with opium, hashish oil in Chaitanyapuri

Hyderabad: Two interstate drug peddlers were arrested and contrabands of opium and hashish oil were seized from their possession in a raid by the Rachakonda police on Monday, September 16.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Gugan Narender, 25, a native of Rajasthan who was caught with 199 grams of opium and Ghasiram Pangi, 26, a native of Odisha, who was caught with 632.98 grams of hashish oil.

According to the police, Gugan Narender was arrested with drugs worth Rs 3,50,000, near Genius Grammar School, Chaitanyapuri while trying to sell the drug, that he had procured from a person named Sampath, from Beawar, Rajasthan. Narender was also running grocery and general stores in Hanuman Nagar Colony, Chaitanyapuri. The co-accused Sampath is absconding. The police have seized Narender’s two-wheeler and mobile phone, along with Rs 11,000 in cash.

In the hashish oil case, Ghasiram Pangi, who has been a fruit seller, had smuggled hashish oil to Hyderabad from Odisha, concealed inside custard apples, and was caught from NTR Nagar vegetable market at LB Nagar. His accomplice, Jagannath Kamudi, a resident of Koraput from whom Ghasiram, sourced the drug is absconding. The hashish oil seized from Ghasiram is estimated to be worth Rs 4,50,000.

Efforts are underway from Rachakonda police to arrest the absconding drug sources, from the respective states.