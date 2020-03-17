COVID-19: Imran Khan’s cautious steps go viral

Islamabad: Well known and widely-followed religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday.
Later, Imran Khan shares a video and two photos on twitter avoiding handshake with the country’s most religious scholar Maulana Jameel.
The gesture sends a message to all of us to act responsibly and follow the guidelines suggested by health experts.
Imran urged Maulana Jameel to spread awareness among the people about the significance of social distancing and advise them to avoid public gatherings on which assured him cooperation on all possible fronts.
One photo shows that the scholar is about to extend his hand for handshake, Imran smiled and put his hand on his heart as a sign of respect and greeting. At this, Maulana also smiled and put his hand on his heart to extend his greetings to the PM Khan who then respectfully directed him to his seat.
“Social distancing is the most recommended preventive measure amid Coronavirus outbreak. Pakistan also takes steps for normalizing social distancing. Today, PM Imran Khan and one of our most revered religious mentor Maulana Tariq Jamil follow social distancing protocols,” tweeted PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) – an official twitter account of Khan’s political party.
Pakistan has recorded 106 Corona cases till Monday afternoon