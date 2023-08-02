Kuwait Int’l Airport faces hygiene crisis amidst contract disputes

Kuwait: Kuwait International Airport is currently suffering from a hygiene crisis as the cleaning contract of the airport’s Terminal T1 expired on July 25 and has not been renewed yet, local media reported.

The crisis comes at the height of the summer holidays and a period of heavy congestion at the airport.

The company responsible for maintaining hygiene standards at the airport threatened to withdraw its services and equipment due to the expiration of the contract period and unpaid financial dues.

According to Arabic daily Al-Qabas, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) addressed the State Audit Bureau and control agencies on January 13 to discuss extending the contract with the company for an additional 805,000 Kuwaiti Dinar.

However, the approval of the concerned authorities is awaited. During the busy travel season and the open skies policy, the non-renewal of the cleaning contract has caused criticism from companies, showing the need for a comprehensive system to deliver services at the airport.

In a letter submitted to the DGCA on July 18, the cleaning company expressed its concern over the unpaid invoices and discounts imposed on the cleaning contract.

As per media reports, the company confirmed that it had not been notified of any contract extension and hinted at a complete withdrawal from the site.

The company urges the DGCA to settle the dues without deductions and officially approve the offer and contract extension.

The company also indicated that, as of Thursday, June 1 it had stopped renewing residence permits for workers assigned to the airport contract and started registering them for other government contracts.