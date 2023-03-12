Jayesh Ranjan launches Hyderabad chapter of WEDO

Hyderabad: Principal Secretary to the Telangana government Jayesh Ranjan launched the Hyderabad Chapter of Women Entrepreneurship Development Organization (WEDO) at Business Women Expo 2023, at Hitex on Sunday.

Speaking at the event Ranjan said, “The days of women associated with papad, pickle, and masala-making are over. I don’t demean them. But, what I want to convey is that women are for bigger things, high-value entrepreneurship, and breaking stereotypes. They are into a high level of entrepreneurship now. They are breaking the status quo.”

Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan was the guest of honour. “There are many women leaders in business and politics like former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. You all have a mettle and it is just a matter of time before you prove it,” he said.

WEDO, a Chennai-based pan-Indian accelerator exclusively for business women named the new organisation Women Entrepreneurs Club.

Addressing more than 500 women in the audience Ranjan said, “Telangana state is committed to nurturing women’s entrepreneurship. To take it to the next level, the state will be coming out with a single-window facility to take care of all the needs and support required by women entrepreneurs.”

He explained the features of the facility and said that it is the first of its kind in India. He said the facility is slated for launch in a month’s time and will have a support system that will validate the product in the very initial stages of its journey. If it has zero strength it will be told beforehand so that valuable time is saved.

The local chapter of WEDO will be an ideal platform for women entrepreneurs, aspirants, institutions, and incubators said the press release.

“This is a milestone development. The back-end work is already happening. K T Rama Rao also shared about it recently at the International Women’s Day Celebration,” he told the audience.

Ranjan also unveiled the Cover of a book titled ‘Visionary Women Collective’. The book is a collection of 100 stories of businesswomen in India.