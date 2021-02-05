A bag creates a commotion at Karol Bagh Metro station

New Delhi, Feb 4 : An unclaimed bag lying on the output roller of X-BIS machine at Karol Bagh Metro Station was noticed by a CISF personnel at about 9.35 a.m. He asked the nearby passengers about the bag but none of them claimed it.

After this the bag was thoroughly checked and it was ascertained that there were no dangerous items in it. A charger, power bank, headphone and other valuables amounting to Rs 1.50 lakh were found in the bag and the matter was brought to the notice of the senior officer of the CISF, Station Controller, and an announcement was made in this regard.

At about 10.05 a.m. a passenger named Pradeep Kumar aged 33 and a resident of Jind in Haryana, came to the security post and claimed the bag. He said that he had forgotten to collect his bag after putting it for X-Ray screening. He was taken to the Station Controller’s Room and after proper verification the bag was returned to him. He thanked the CISF personnel and praised his alertness and honesty.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.