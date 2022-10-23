A first in 8 years of war, Yemen classifies Houthis as terrorist group

Sanaa: The Yemeni government on Saturday approved the classification of the armed Houthi movement as a “terrorist group”, the first classification since the start of the 8-year war.

The Yemeni news agency Saba said that the National Defense Council issued Resolution No. 1 of 2022 classifying the Houthi coup militia as a “terrorist organization.”

The agency stated that the decision came “in accordance with the Crimes and Penalties Law, the Arab Convention on Combating Terrorism, and international and regional conventions and treaties ratified by the Republic of Yemen.”

مجلس الدفاع الوطني يصنف جماعة الحوثيين منظمة ارهابية ويحذر من التعامل معها

عدن – سبأنت:



اصدر مجلس الدفاع الوطني اليوم السبت، القرار رقم (1) لسنة 2022 بتصنيف ميليشات الحوثي الانقلابية، منظمة ارهابية وفقا لقانون الجرائم والعقوبات، والات https://t.co/ocODZLpVvo — وكالة الانباء اليمنية (سبأ) (@sabanew_) October 22, 2022

The National Defense Council directed the relevant authorities to complete the necessary procedures to implement the decision.

According to the statement, “He warned the entities and individuals that provide support, assistance, facilitation or any form of cooperation and dealing with this terrorist group, that strict measures and penalties will be taken against them.”

The decision came after the Houthi group adopted a two-pronged attack on the Al-Dabba oil port in the governorate, the attack they said was a “minor warning blow.”

On Friday, October 21, Houthis announced that they had directed what they described as a “warning strike” to prevent a ship from transporting an oil shipment from the Al-Dabba port in Hadramout Governorate.

The militia’s military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said in a statement posted on his Twitter account that the attack “was carried out by two drones, with the aim of preventing an oil ship that was trying to loot crude oil through the port of Al-Daba in Hadramout Governorate.”

بيان القوات المسلحة بشأن الضربة التحذيرية التي استهدفت السفينة النفطية في ميناء الضبة لمنعها من نهب الثروة النفطية. pic.twitter.com/y0u17lfQAO — العميد يحيى سريع (@army21ye) October 21, 2022

محافظ حضرموت: طائرتان مسيرتان للحوثيين استهدفتا موقعا بالقرب من سفينة نفطية بميناء الشحر بحضرموت. pic.twitter.com/peOi9vTN6L — سمير النمري Sameer Alnamri (@sameer_alnamri) October 21, 2022

The United Nations was unable to extend a ceasefire in Yemen between the legitimate government and the Houthi group, which began on April 2 and ended on October 2, under the auspices of the United Nations.

In conjunction with the end of the truce in early October, the Houthi group announced, in a statement, its rejection of a UN proposal to extend the truce, saying that it “does not live up to the Yemenis’ demands.”

Yemen has witnessed, for more than 7 years, a continuous war between forces loyal to the legitimate government backed by an Arab military coalition led by the neighbouring Saudi Arabia, and the Iranian-backed Houthis, who have controlled several governorates, including the capital, Sanaa, since September 2014.