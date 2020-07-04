A large cache of arms and ammunition recovered in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu: Security forces on Saturday recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from J&K’s Rajouri district.

Police said during an operation the security forces today busted a militant hideout from which a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in Rajouri district.

“The arms and ammunition recovered include one under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL), 11 UBGL grenades, 14 AK magazines, Chinese pistols 2 with magazines, Chinese grenade 1, detonators with IED making material, pressure mine 2, Pika rounds 6 and AK rounds 920”.

Source: IANS