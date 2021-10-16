A look at Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s 10 drool-worthy photos

Hyderabad: Esra Bilgic is one of the most loved Turkish actresses. She is best known for her charming role as Halime Sultan in the historical series Diriliş: Ertuğrul or Ertugrul Ghazi. The actress, on October 14, celebrated her 29th birthday. Fans from across the world were flooded social media with sweet wishes for her.

Esra took to her Instagram and Twitter and thanked her admirers for their love. She also shared a sneak peek of her birthday celebrations. “With Fatma and Gulizar. Thank you for all your birthday wishes. Good luck to you,” she wrote.

As Esra Bilgic turned a year older and fabulous, let’s have a look at the best photographs from her Instagram which is drool-worthy. These pictures will surely leave you swooning!





















More about Esra Bilgic

For those who don’t know, Esra Bilgic has achieved huge applause from people across the world including India and Pakistan with her dazzling looks and breathtaking performance in the crime series Ramo and also in the Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul. She has won the hearts of millions of fans across the world with her outstanding performance.

Esra acquired the position of the national crush of Pakistan and became an overnight sensation when Ertugrul started airing on Pak’s Television