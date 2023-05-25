A look at Karan Johar’s expensive car collection

Mumbai: Karan Johar, is one such filmmaker who undeniably deserves a spot on the coveted list of most iconic filmmakers of the Indian film industry. His undeniable talent as a filmmaker has not only garnered critical acclaim but has also propelled him to the ranks of the richest filmmakers in India.

With a string of successful films under his belt, Karan has established himself as a creative force in the industry, consistently delivering box office hits since 90s including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name is Khan, and many more. As KJo turns 51 today, let’s take a look at his luxurious car collection that spills beans on his love for automobiles.

Karan Johar Car Collection

Just like other Bollywood celebrities, KJo too is a automobile junkie. He is known for his extravagant lifestyle and love for luxury cars. As one of the richest filmmakers in India, Karan has amassed a remarkable collection of high-end vehicles that perfectly reflect his taste and opulence.

(Image Source: Twitter)

Without furder ado, let’s have a look at the swanks beasts parked in his garage. Below list is as per various media reports.

Mercedes Maybach S3500 (Rs 2 crore)

Audi 8L (Rs 1.5 crore)

Jaguar XJ (Rs 1 crore)

BMW 520D ( Rs 66L)

On the professional front, Karan Johar has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani that stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. It’ll be released in theatres on July 28.