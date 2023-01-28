A look at Sania Mirza’s Grand Slam title wins across her illustrious career

Sania Mirza is truly the first female tennis superstar from India.While Leander Paes led Indian tennis into the new millennium with his 1996 Atlanta Olympics bronze medal and several honours, tennis fans all around the nation yearned for a woman to represent the tricolour on the women’s court.Hyderabad-born, Sania Mirza gave the country just that.Here is a list of Sania Mirza’s Grand Slam titles, which helped her become India’s top female tennis player and a household name in the world of sports.

Australian Open 2009 mixed doubles

Her first victory came in 2009 when she teamed up with Mahesh Bhupathi to win the Australian Open mixed doubles championship.The pair was on a mission after falling short at the last hurdle at Melbourne Park the previous year and didn’t drop a set until making it to the quarterfinals.To win the title, the pair defeated Andy Ram of Israel and Nathalie Dechy of France 6-3, 6-1.

French Open 2012 mixed doubles

Three years later, the pair would team up once more to represent India with pride, this time on the revered clay of Roland Garros.Sania Mirza and Mahesh Bhupathi, who were the seventh seeds for the 2012 French Open, breezed through the competition.They won the title match 7-6, 6-1 against the Polish-Mexican team of Klaudia Jans-Ignacik and Santiago Gonzalez to win their second Grand Slam.

US Open 2014 mixed doubles

At the 2014 US Open, she teamed up with Brazilian player Bruno Soares to win her third mixed doubles championship at a Slam.The top-seeded pair lived up to their reputation by defeating Abigail Spears of the USA and Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico in the title bout, which required a tie-breaker.

Wimbledon 2015 Women’s doubles

Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis partnered in 2015 and won three consecutive Grand Slam doubles championships. They won their 1st Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2015. Without dropping a set, the pair advanced to the championship match against Sania Mirza’s previous partner, the Russian team of Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina.Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis persevered to win a closely contested three-set match in the final.

US Open 2015 Women’s doubles

The duo continued their rich vein of form and seemed almost unstoppable over the course of the next few months as they picked up the US Open 2015. Martina Hingis and Sania Mirza won their second Grand Slam doubles title together, defeating Casey Dellacqua and Yaroslava Shvedova in the final, 6–3, 6–3.

Australian Open 2016 Women’s doubles

In 2016, at the Australian Open, Sania Mirza captured her final Grand Slam. With Hingis, she had won three straight major championships.The top-seeded Indo-American team defeated Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic 7(7)-6(1), 6-3, to claim the championship in Melbourne.