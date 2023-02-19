A look at some of most iconic moments in Indian badminton history

Indian badminton team confirmed its first-ever medal at the ongoing Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships after defeating Hong Kong in the quarterfinals and advancing to the semifinals. Ahead of India’s landmark semifinal match against China, let us look at some of country’s most iconic badminton moments.
Prakash Padukone’s All England Open Badminton Championships win
Legendary Indian shuttler Prakash Padukone made history in 1980 by becoming first-ever Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championships. He defeated Indonesia’s Swie King Liem in straight sets by 15–3, 15–10 in the summit clash. The Indonesian was number one in the world, the defending champion, but his run was stopped by Padukone.
Pullela brings back All England Open Badminton Championships trophy to India in 2001
Gopichand became the second Indian to lift the title, bringing the trophy to India after 21 years. He defeated China’s Chen Hong in the final by 15–12, 15–6.
PV Sindhu’s Rio Olympics 2016
At the Rio 2016 Olympics, Sindhu became the first-ever Indian shuttler to reach the badminton final. However, she had to settle for a silver after losing to Spain’s Carolina Marín, a huge rival of hers.
PV Sindhu’s World Championships win in 2019
PV Sindhu became the first-ever Indian shuttler to clinch a gold medal at the Badminton World Championships in 2019, defeating Nozomi Okuhara of Japan by 21-7, 21-7 in two straight games.
India’s maiden Thomas Cup win
The Indian badminton team made history in 2022 and clinched their first-ever Thomas Cup trophy, the most prestigious men’s team world championships in the sport. They defeated 14-time champions Indonesia by 3-0 in the final.