A month after blast, a massive fire breaks out at Beirut port

The report citing the Lebanese army said the blaze was at a warehouse where oil and tires are placed in the port's duty-free zone.

By Mansoor Updated: 10th September 2020 5:56 pm IST
Source:Twitter/Screengrab

Beirut: Over a month after a powerful blast rocked the port of Lebanese capital, a massive fire is raging at the Beirut port.

There has been no immediate information about what caused Thursday’s fire, which sent a large column of black smoke into the sky, reported Al Jazeera.

Army helicopters were taking part in efforts to extinguish the fire, the agency said in its report.

The powerful blast in the port of the Lebanese capital that took place last month claimed the lives of at least 190 people while over 6,000 were injured.

The explosion, which caused massive damages and prompted the country’s government to resign, was blamed on the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate by the port authorities.

Source: ANI
