A Muslim freedom fighter for whom British Police brought horse to ride him to jail

British ruled over India, exploiting its people, resources, and wealth. But then there were heroes, the Indian Freedom fighters, who liberated the land through extraordinary acts of courage, valour, and a never-say-die spirit, despite having to make numerous physical, emotional, and personal sacrifices. Some get the limelight, while others remain in the shadows and contribute just as much as the others.

This is the story of one such true freedom fighter, whose tale will inspire you with courage, emotion, and patriotism.

Jameel Ahmed Khan, a resident of Bethra village in the Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, was remembered for his extraordinary contribution and inordinate struggle.

Jameel Ahmed Khan was an ardent, outspoken anti-British activist who was at the forefront of many activities considered against the then British Raj.

This incident demonstrates his patriotism and altruistic behaviour, as when he was sentenced to imprisonment, he discussed the matter with his wife and divorced her so that she could marry someone else, as he was well aware of the uncertainty of his release and the sufferings his wife could face.

When the British Raj Police arrived to arrest him, Jameel Ahmed Khan refused to be handcuffed, declaring, “It is an honour to be a prisoner in the struggle to liberate my homeland, but I will not be handcuffed, and I will go to jail on horseback only because for me this is not a punishment, but a celebration and pleasure.” As a result, he had a horse brought to him and rode it to jail.

In Bethara, IAS and IPS Sultanpur District visited Jameel Ahmed Khan’s surviving kins and presented them with the Praman Patra in recognition of their ancestors’ contributions.

Shrimati Jabbarunnisa, Jameel Ahmed Khan’s only daughter, has four sons Jalal Ahmed Khan (died in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, in 1984), Niayz Ahmed Khan, Nisar Ahmed Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed Khan and two daughter Razia and Zareena.

Niyaz Ahmed Khan sons, i.e. the fourth generation of freedom fighter Jameel Ahmed Khan are Abdul Rehman Khan, the founder and Chairman of Mumbai’s Bilal School, Ubaiur Rehman Khan, the Founder and Director of Blossom Media Pvt. Ltd. and Abyaz Textile CEO Wahedur Rehman Khan.

The family is pleased that Jameel Ahmed Khan’s contribution is remembered during this historic and significant Indian festival, 75th Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Jail Yatra Certificate issued by Dist. Jail Authority of Sultanpur.

Tamr Patra presented to Shri Jameel Ahmad Khan by Prime Minister Shmt. Indra Gandhi on the occasion of 25th Anniversary of Independence on August 15, 1972

Badge and certificate presented to the kin of Shri Jameel Ahmad Khan by Shri Motilal Vora, the Governor of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of 50th Anniversary of Independence on August 7, 1993

Praman Patra presented to the kin of Shri Jameel Ahmad Khan by Sultanpur Dirtrict Authorities Shri Shri Ravish Gupta (IAS), DM Sultanpur and Shri Soman Varma (IPS) the Superintendent of Police, Sultanpur on the occasion of 50th Anniversary of Independence on August 7, 1993

The Surviving kin of Shri Jameel Ahmed Khan, Niayz Ahmed Khan, Nisar Ahmed Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed Khan, Abdul Rehman Khan, Ubaiur Rehman Khan and Wahedur Rehman Khan