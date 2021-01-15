A.R. Rahman gears up for his return to Hollywood

New Delhi: After a long break, the Oscar-winning Indian music composer A.R. Rahman is all set for his return to Hollywood projects.

According to Variety, Rahman has again tied up with noted Indian producer Mani Ratnam for the producer’s much-anticipated project, the two-section noteworthy show film ‘Ponniyin Selvan,’ a variation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s epic five-volume novel. The film is presently underway and stars Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan.

“Every movie I work with Mani Ratnam, we still work with that same enthusiasm. We’re almost finished on the songs, thanks to lockdown,” said Rahman in an interview to Variety.

Given that the film is set in the times of the Chola realm, the writer has utilized period instruments. “In my case, I keep changing till the end, tweak, tweak, tweak,” he added.

Having appeared in movies with the soundtrack for Ratnam’s 1992 flick ‘Roja’, Rahman as of late revamped mainstream youth song of praise ‘Dhakaa Laga Bukka’/’Jana Gana Mana’ from the movie producer’s 2004 Tamil/Hindi-language bilingual ‘Ayitha Ezhuthu’/’Yuva’. It reemerges on ‘Tandav,’ Amazon Prime Video India’s unique political dramatization arrangement which started streaming on Friday.

Another film that the 54-year old star is making for is Blessy’s ‘Aadu Jeevitham,’ featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran is an Indian abused migrant worker, who is compelled to herd goats in Saudi Arabia to make a living in the desert.

Rahman’s first time at the helm, the VR experience ‘Le Musk’ will also be finished in about fourteen days’ time. Apart from that, he also has Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s ‘No Land’s Man’, Aanand L. Rai’s sentimental dramatization ‘Atrangi Re’, with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, and R. Ajay Gnanamuthu’s thrill-ride ‘Cobra’, featuring former cricketer Irfan Pathan in the pipeline.

