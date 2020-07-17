A second chance for accident survivors

Hyderabad: Deaths in India occur more due to accidents rather than natural calamities. Accident related deaths and injuries have a huge and lasting impact on the family. It is terrifying how suddenly a small incident changes the life of the victim and their loved ones forever. Injuries from accidents can leave people disabled for life. A WHO report in 2018 pointed out that accidents are now the leading killers of children and young people between the age of five and 29. It has been estimated that there are roughly 0.62 amputees in India per thousand population.

In 2006, 20-year old Chigurapathi Sudheekshan, a college graduate and an aspiring computer programmer met with an accident. Many passersby did not help him during the golden hour which resulted in his death. Sudheekshan’s mother Vimala could not bear her son’s death because of public apathy. After 12 years, she turned a tragedy into triumph. In memory of her son, she started the Sudheekshan Foundation, a trust to aid victims of road accidents and to spread awareness on road safety.



“I used to run the Oxford Creativity School which is a not-for-profit institution. Just two months before the silver jubilee celebration of the school, my son met with an accident and succumbed. I left the school and decided to work for disabled accident victims to give them a bright future,” said Ch. Vimala, Founder & Chairperson of the Sudheekshan Foundation.



She further added, “The foundation primarily supports those accident victims who are in the productive age, earning age or studying age with prosthetic limbs — legs and hands. We look at the remaining life of the victim and support them based on the number of years ahead of them. Many children and youngsters who have gotten support are completing their studies and fulfilling their dreams.”

For the past 13 years, the foundation has provided 6,500 prosthetic legs, hands and motorized wheelchairs. The organisation has started an online fundraiser with the crowdfunding platform Milaap. The fundraiser aims to support more children and youth who are disabled in accidents with the funds raised via Milaap.

“Many college going youngsters these days are using motorbikes. Due to the improper roads and reckless driving, many are losing lives and becoming disabled. We cannot save those who lose their lives, but at least we can support those who become disabled as a result.” she emphasised.

