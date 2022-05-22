A shop in Hyderabad has developed Ihram for Haj and Umrah to absorb heat and cold

Hyderabad: With the annual Haj season round the corner, the Mohammad Cap Mart (MCM) has arranged sale and display of ihram clothing and other accessories for men and women pilgrims at its premises in Pathargatti.

Since the high point of Haj is expected to coincide with peak summer in Makkah Mukarrama in Saudi Arabia, special care has been taken to ensure that the pilgrims remain comfortable donning the ihram in spite of the intense heat. The soft and fine-textured cotton ihram acquired from reputed textile mills within and outside the country is skin friendly.

According to Ilyas Bukhari, managing director, MCM, the upcoming Haj occurring in July will see temperatures hovering between 42 and 45 degree Celsius. During this period Makkah also experiences rains. The combination of heat and rain results in sultry weather. In these conditions it is important that the ‘ihram’ one wraps around is both absorbent and of high quality. An ihram which absorbs sweat and rain drops – which fights the scorching sun and provides comfort to the Hajis. Many pilgrims face skin problems during the Haj rituals on account of the ihram cloth being of sub-standard. Therefore, the R&D wing of MCM has come up with a suitable ihram after intense research, Mr. Bukhari said.

Well known religious scholar, Maulana Mufti Sadiq Mohiuddin Faheem, said ihram is the first obligatory rite of Haj and Umrah without which there can be no pilgrimage. In a sense it is the uniform of pilgrims. The moment one enters the sacred state donning the two pieces of unstitched cloth with the intention of Haj and Umrah, a Muslim prohibits all those things upon himself which were permissible earlier like performing nikha, applying perfume, shaving etc, the Mufti explained.

After wearing ihram, pilgrims submit to Allah (swt) completely. Usually ihram is of white colour – a symbol of uniformity and equality. Everyone is dressed alike – whether one is a king or a pauper. No differences remain whatsoever. The ihram cloth is unstitched probably to remind one of the shroud. Being the first obligatory rite of Umrah and Haj, ihram needs to be paid more attention, the Mufti said.

After donning ihram one has to desist from vulgar talk and get busy in remembrance of Allah (swt) and in offering durood (salutation) upon the Messenger of Allah. He congratulated the intending pilgrims who are embarking on the consecrated journey.

Apart from ihram, the 112-year old MCM is offering a range of items needed during the Haj season like ihram belt, pocket prayer mat, sleeper bags, shoulder bags, umbrella, caps, prayer beads, leather socks, cotton printed scarf, miswak. The whole package of 26 items comes for Rs. 4500. If someone wants to buy just the ihram it costs between Rs. 450 to Rs. 1500.