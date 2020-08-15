A slew of sops for voters ahead of GHMC elections

Hyderabad: The Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development K Tarakarama Rao is currently on a spree of inaugurating and laying foundations for several projects in the city. He recently inaugurated the Bairamalguda RHS flyover on Monday (August 10).

KTR, along with others, also re-opened the Moazzam Jahi market on Friday (August 14) after its restoration, which reportedly cost more than 15 crores.

Along with that, the TRS government is leaving no stone unturned to offer a slew of sops to the city’s voters for the GHMC elections likely to be held in December or January next.

14 SRDP projects

The government has taken up nearly 14 projects under the Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP) and finished five of them. The rest are afoot and may be completed in time before the elections are announced. KTR had inaugurated flyovers at the Biodiversity Junction, Kamineni Junction, and LB Nagar underpass and also laid foundations at Fatehnagar, Sanathnagar Industrial Park among others.

Ministers @KTRTRS and @YadavTalasani laid the foundation stone for construction of a two lane Road Over Bridges (ROB) as an expansion of carriageway at Fathenagar flyover.

The celebrated Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge will also be inaugurated by the end of the year.

One for all

One-time amnesty scheme on interest on property tax arrears, 5% discount on building permission fee and installment facility (fee) to builders (over 1,000 square meters), TS bPASS, and implementation of Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi have been rolled out/implemented in the past three months.

Two-bedroom housing facilities for the poor are also being taken up at a brisk pace. Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan also laid foundations for the construction of six out of 50 theme parks that are being constructed.

We have also laid foundation for another 3 theme parks at BN Reddy Nagar in Cherlapalli Division, Mallapur and Banda bavi of Meerpet division

So, be sure. GHMC elections are round the corner.