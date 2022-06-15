A tale of three incidents: Where is Muslim community heading to?

Hyderabad: Not long ago, the royal city of Hyderabad was famous for its communal harmony, generosity and a spirit to help each other in times of adversity. But unfortunately, some bad eye cast its spell as of late the city is in the news for all the wrong reasons. Three incidents that took place recently are indicative of where the city is heading to.

In the first incident, four members of a poor family – husband and wife and two minor children – committed suicide last month by drowning themselves in a city lake in Adibatla area of the city suburb due to extreme poverty and financial difficulties.

In the second incident, a super-rich family is reported to have thrown 500 currency notes in the air during the marriage procession and as the video of the incident went viral the police have registered a case.

Following a video of a man throwing currency notes in the air at Gulzar Houz in the dead of night, apparently during a ‘baraat’ in the Old City, the police have started an investigation.#Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/45GsnajJmV — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 11, 2022

In the third incident, the minor boys of some affluent families in upscale Jubilee Hills were involved in a gang rape of a minor girl.

The first incident has not got the limelight it deserved. Here a whole family of four committed suicide including two minor children who did not know the meaning of suicide or death. Neither the public nor the authorities debated this heart wrenching incident.

About the second incident not only the general people but even the Muslim scholars are silent over the naked display of extravagance when some members of a super rich family threw the high denomination currency notes in the air.

Similarly there is no talk of why the minor children of the affluent families committed a heinous crime like a gang rape.

It is the high time not only the people but the Islamic scholars and Imams should create awareness among the people about the upright community behaviour in abstaining from displaying the extravagance in marriage and other ceremonies. The rich people must be sensitive to the plight of the poor as there are families who are unable to perform the marriages of their daughters due to extreme poverty and financial difficulties. In fact, they are struggling hard in their daily lives to meet both ends. In such a situation the naked display of extravagance by the super rich may dishearten the poor people.

Likewise, it is the duty of the parents, teachers and Islamic scholars to inculcate good values and ethos ensure good behaviour among the adolescents. They must be educated to abstain from bad company, vices and habits.