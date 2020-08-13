A timeline of hate crimes against Muslims in India

CJ Werleman

Hate crimes against Muslims in India have exploded since Narendra Modi’s party came to power in 2014, with religious-based hate crimes surging nearly 30% in the 2014 to 2017 period, and then doubling since his landslide reelection in 2019, culminating with the murder of more than 50 Muslims over the course of six bloody days in New Delhi during February 23–29, 2020.

“The situation in India is approaching genocidal,” says Arundhati Roy, the award winning Indian novelist.

PURPOSE

The purpose of this page is to track and document all hate crimes carried out against India’s 200 million Muslims, with the objective of catching all data regarding date, location, motive, victim, perpetrator and subsequent legal action, which will then be later populated into a searchable and analytical database, and then made available as a resource tool for journalists, academics and human rights activists.

We also need your help. If you feel we have missed an incident, then please leave details in the comments section below.

“For India to be committed towards ending hate crimes — where people are targeted because of their identity stemming from race, religion, caste and gender amongst others, it is essential for the country’s penal laws to first recognize the bias behind the commission of such crimes and document the occurrence of such incidents — both of which remain conspicuously absent currently.” -Amnesty International India.

YEAR 2020

August 11, 2020: A Muslim journalist was attacked by a mob while reporting on the harassment of Muslim women by their Hindu neighbors in northeast Delhi.

August 9, 2020: BJP leaders in Assam threaten Muslims with eviction by brandishing weapons and chanting anti-Muslim slogans.

August 7, 2020: Muslim taxi driver viciously beaten by two Hindutva extremists and told to “go back to Pakistan” after refusing to chant, “Jai Shri Ram” in Rajasthan.

August 1, 2020: Muslim bashed with hammer by Hindu extremists in Gurgaon as police watch on as spectators.

July 29, 2020: Two Muslim youngsters were tied to a tree and viciously beaten by a mob of 200 Hindu extremists in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district.

July 28, 2020: BJP minister says COVID-19 will disappear when Hindu temple is built atop Babri mosque.

July 28, 2020: BJP minister in Uttar Pradesh taunts Muslims by asking them to “sacrifice children, not animals” during Eid.

July 25, 2020: Hindutva thugs attacked and threaten Muslim community in Doula, Uttar Pradesh.

July 24, 2020: Muslim homes in Kashmir “selectively demolished” on instructions of BJP/RSS leaders, according to Gujjar leader.

July 23, 2020: Muslim student arrested in Madhya Pradesh for criticizing members of RSS on Facebook.

July 19, 2020: Modi to visit Ayodhya on 5 August to celebrate planned construction of Hindu temple atop ruins of Babri mosque and “graves of Muslims.”

July 9, 2020: A fake video falsely accusing a Muslim of murdering a Hindu youth goes viral across social media platforms.

July 8, 2020: Muslim student in Assam receives death threats after writing criticisms about PM Modi.

June 18, 2020: A 35-year-old Muslim man named Israr was beaten to death by a mob of 7 Hindus in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district.

June 14, 2020: Hinduvta vigilantes attack a mosque in sector 11 Dwarka, locayted in the heart of India’s capital New Delhi, after attacking it four months earlier.

June 2, 2020: An 18-year-old youth identified as Mohammed Israel was allegedly attacked for refusing to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’ at a village under Mehsi police station in East Champaran district of Bihar.

June 1, 2020: Indian doctor gives hate filled speech against Muslims over coronavirus, saying they should “be sent to jungles” and denied medical treatment.

May 17, 2020: A Muslim migrant worker was beaten up by a mob in Kanpur who falsely accused him of spreading COVID-19.

May 16, 2020: Muslim migrant workers denied work in Uttar Pradesh because they are Muslim.

May 13, 2020: A Muslim man in Tripura was beaten and threatened with deportation from the region if he didn’t convert to Hinduism.

May 10, 2020: A mob attacked a Muslim man in Aligarch after falsely accusing him and all Muslims of spreading the coronavirus.

May 10, 2020: A bakery owner in Chennai advertised that his products are not handled by “Muslim staff” to capitalize on anti-Muslim conspiracies regarding COVID-19.

May 10, 2020: Police in Ahmadabad assault pregnant Muslim woman.

May 8, 2020: Muslim villagers allege Uttar Pradesh police harassed them on suspicion of cow slaughter.

May 3, 2020: Patna hospital sent legal notice for refusing to admit Muslim patient.

May 2, 2020: Poster banning entry of Muslim traders in MP’s village surfaces, case filed.

April 27, 2020: Muslim female NGO worker kicked out of her village for being Muslim.

April 26, 2020: A group of 6 men vandalized a mosque and attacked a Muezzin.

April 25, 2020: Muslim watermelon vendor assaulted by mob in Uttar Pradesh after being falsely accused of spreading COVID-19.

April 23, 2020: Doctor arrested in Nagpur after calling for genocide against Muslims.

April 23, 2020: Man Refuses To Accept Grocery From Muslim Delivery Person in Mumbai.

April 13, 2020: Muslim vegetable vendor beaten by mob after refusing to identify himself by his Muslim name.

April 20, 2020: Muslim farmer assaulted in Uttar Pradesh after being falsely accused of spreading COVID-19.

April 18, 2020: BJP MLA says stop buying vegetables from Muslim sellers in Uttar Pradesh.

April 17, 2020: Uttar Pradesh hospital bans admission of Muslim patients without negative COVID-19 test report.

April 17, 2020: Without Proof, Muslim Sanitation Worker Accused of ‘Spitting to Spread COVID-19’ in Bhopal.

April 16, 2020: Muslim girls in Bhatpara denied access to drinking water.

April 15, 2020: Government hospital in Ahmedabad allegedly separates Hindu, Muslim COVID-19 patients.

April 14, 2020: Twitter suspends Rangoli Chandel’s account for calling for Muslims to be “lined up and shot dead.”

April 14, 2020: Hoshiarpur’s Muslim Gujjars Denied Entry Into Himachal Pradesh to Supply Milk.

April 11, 2020: Muslim vendors allegedly ‘abused’, ‘stopped’ from selling vegetables in Uttar Pradesh.

April 11, 2020: Three Kashmiri labourers attacked in Barot village in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh after being falsely accused of spreading COVID-19.

April 10, 2020: Muslims banned from entering Karnataka village of rumors Muslims are deliberately spreading COVID-19.

April 8, 2020: Muslim welder’s shop set on fire in Kaithal.

April 7, 2020: Muslim fruit vendors attacked and threatened on false rumours they were spreading COVID-19.

April 6, 2020: A Muslim man is lynched by mob after attending Muslim event.

April 6, 2020: A mob of four attacked Muslims in Haryana, Jind.

April 6, 2020: Muslim family attacked in Gurugram for responding to PM Modi’s call to turn lights off.

April 6, 2020: Muslims and Muslim Volunteers Heckled, Harassed in Karnataka Over False COVID-19 Rumors.

April 5, 2020: Muslim Truckers ‘Beaten Up’ by a Mob in Arunachal.

April 5, 2020: Four Hindu men fired gun shots at Gurugram mosque where Tablighi Jamaat members stayed.

April 5, 2020: Muslim fishermen were attacked by a Hindu mob in Karnataka after being falsely accused of spreading COVID-19.

April 5, 2020: Facebook video in which residents of Shastri Nagar threaten to impose a ban on Muslim vegetable vendors went viral.

April 4, 2020: MNS Chief Raj Thackery says Muslim Tablighi Jamaat members should be shot and killed.

April 4, 2020: Rajasthan: Baby Dies After Doctor Refused to Treat Pregnant Muslim Woman.

April 4, 2020: Muslim volunteers distributing medical aid attacked by mob.

April 3, 2020: Mosque attacked in North West Delhi by mob.

April 2, 2020: Delhi University staff accused of spreading Islamophobia and COVID-19 conspiracies.

April 1, 2020: BJP aligned politicians call for a boycott of Muslim owned businesses in response to rumors that falsely accuse Muslims of spreading COVID-19.

March 8, 2020: Videos glorifying Hindu men forcefully putting color on Muslim women shared on social media.

March 5, 2020: A firebomb hurled at a mosque in Ganapati locality.

March 2, 2020: Mosque in western Assam’s Baksa district was attacked. Several Islamic holy books, including the Quran, were destroyed.

March 1, 2020: 20 Muslim families are threatened with violence and consider leaving their village in Jhajjar district on Delhi-Haryana border.

March 1, 2020: Three BJP workers held in West Bengal for chanting anti-Muslim slogans in West Bengal.

February 29, 2020: 6 detained for chanting anti-Muslim slogans at Rajiv Chowk metro station.

February 28, 2020: Hindutva mob attacked a mosque in south west Delhi.

February 27, 2020: 14 mosques firebombed by Hindutva mobs in northeast Delhi. More than 50 Muslims killed.

February 25, 2020: Mosque Set on Fire in Ashok Nagar, Hanuman Flag Placed on Minaret.

February 25, 2020: 14-year-old Muslim boy suffered bullet injuries in Kardam Puri of Shahdara in northeast Delhi during the Delhi riots.

February 25, 2020: An 85-year-old Muslim woman was burnt to death in her home in Delhi’s Gamri extension by Hindutva mob.

February 25, 2020: Hindutva mob attacks Muslim students at seminary in Delhi, leaving 30 injured. Survivors say, “Even the children were not spared.”

February 25, 2020: Muslim cemetery desecrated and shops set on fire, but police missing in action in Delhi.

February 25, 2020: Factory owned by a BJP man was destroyed by unwittingly destroyed by Hindutva because he has Muslim name.

February 25, 2020: Pregnant Muslim women mercilessly beaten by cops in northeast Delhi.

February 24, 2020: Delhi cops viciously assault injured Muslim men, and the force them to sing national anthem.

February 24, 2020: Hindutva mob set Muslim owned shops on fire, and chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram.”

February 24, 2020: Delhi cops shouted “Jai Shri Ram” with armed Hindu mob, and charged at Muslims.

February 24, 2020: Muslims beaten viciously by Hindutva mob in northeast Delhi.

February 24, 2020: Muslims who tried returning to their homes after the Delhi pogrom were threatened by local Hindus.

February 22, 2020: Dasna Priest Called For ‘War On Islam’ in Run-Up to Delhi Violence.

February 20, 2020: All Muslims Should Have Been Sent to Pakistan in 1947, Says Modi Minister Giriraj Singh.

February 18, 2020: Cow vigilantes allegedly attack two Muslims for transporting cattle.

February 17, 2020: Deoband administration asks Muslims residents to stop displaying Indian flag.

February 12, 2020: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Giriraj Singh on Tuesday described Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband in Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh as the “gangotri of terrorism.”

February 8, 2020: Muslim student attacked by mob for protesting against anti-Muslim citizenship laws.

February 4, 2020: 2 Muslim Men Brutally Assaulted in Uttar Pradesh ‘For Delhi Violence.’

January 31, 2020: 22-Year-Old Muslim Man Beaten Up for Wearing ‘No NRC-CAA’ Cap in Delhi.

January 30, 2020: 65 year old Muslim woman beaten up and asked to ‘leave India’ by RSS activist in Kerala.

January 29, 2020: Muslim youth thrashed, sodomised using iron rod in Rajasthan.

January 28, 2020: A Muslim family was thrashed by an owner when they asked for their current rent to be added as outstanding.

January 28, 2020: BJP Minister threatens Muslims they will face a “ Kashmir-like situation in Delhi and “they’ll” enter homes and rape “sisters and daughters” unless BJP is voted to power.

January 22, 2020: Patna College in Bihar Bans Burqa.

January 21, 2020: Muslim activist denied rental apartment in New Delhi.

January 13, 2020: BJP workers threaten Muslims in Kerala with another “Gujarat genocide.”

January 10, 2020: Muslim teacher fired for wearing hijab in Lucknow.

January 4, 2020: BJP Minister in Karnataka threatens Muslim anti-CAA protesters.

Year 2019

December 27, 2019: BJP minister threatens a Muslim student at Jadavpur University, telling to go to “his own country.”

December 21, 2019: Hindutva mob murders 18 year old Muslim boy in Bihar.

December 20, 2019: Uttar Pradesh Police Torture Muslim Cleric in Custody.

December 19, 2019: Muslim social activist arrested and tortured by police in Lucknow.

December 19, 2019: Lucknow police assault Muslim women anti-CAA protesters.

December 8, 2019: Madrasa students assaulted and grievously injured by Hindutva mob in Uttar Pradesh.

December 5, 2019: 436 Muslim families in Assam forcibly evicted from their homes by BJP Minister.

November 22, 2019: Four Kashmiri Students Beaten Up, Attacked With Rods & Knives By A Mob Of 70 People In Rajasthan University.

November 21, 2019: Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh assaulted by Hindutva mob and forced to chant, “Jai Shri Ram.”

November 21, 2019: Muslim police officers forced to shave beards in Rajasthan.

November 20, 2019: Two Muslim men lynched on false cow theft accusations in Bengal.

November 6, 2019: Muslim man lynched and beaten to death by a mob in Bokaro District of Jharkhand over allegation of theft.

November 1, 2019: Hijab wearing Muslim journalist abused with Islamopobia in Uttar Pradesh.

October 27, 2019: BJP minister gives venomous anti-Muslim speech in Lucknow.

October 21, 2019: Muslim man beaten to death by mob in Bihar.

October 5, 2019: Muslim family assaulted by Hindutva mob and forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram.”

September 23, 2019: Muslim man beaten by mob on false allegations of cow smuggling in Alwar, Rajasthan.

September 16, 2019: College in Jharkland refuses to give degree to Muslim graduate over wearing Islamic veil.

September 15, 2019: Muslim Family attacked at Aligarh Railway station.

September 6, 2019: Muslim attacked by mob after the bus he was driving caused injury to a cow in Madhya Pradesh.

September 5, 2019: Muslim boy attacked by Hindu mob with knives in Bihar because of his religious identity.

September 4, 2019: A Muslim man from Kashmir was attacked by mob in Rajasthan and tied to post and forced to wear women’s clothing.

September 4, 2019: Muslim Man Lynched In West Bengal, Two Others Badly Beaten.

September 3, 2019: Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari attacked in his house in Ansari.

August 26, 2019: Muslim Police constable attacked by mob in Vadodara for his Muslim identity.

August 26, 2019: Bihar mob intensified attack on victims after learning they were Muslims.

August 24, 2019: Anti-Muslim Slogans by VHP Workers Blamed for Rajasthan Stone Pelting Incident.

August 19, 2019: Muslim Auto-driver assaulted and abused because of his identity in Mumbai.

August 14, 2019: Muslim man brutally assaulted by cow vigilantes in Karnataka.

August 13, 2019: Muslims pelted with stones during Eid prayer in Hingoli.

August 4, 2019: Muslim man assaulted by mob in Gujarat and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.”

August 1, 2019: Hindu leader covers eyes to avoid seeing Muslim TV anchor in Delhi.

August 1, 2019: Three Muslim Boys Assaulted by 6 Men for Refusing to Say ‘Shri Ram’ in Godhra.

July 28, 2019: 15-year-old Muslim boy was set on fire by Hindutva mob in Chandauli district after refusing to chant “Jai Shri Ram.”

July 27, 2019: BJP Minister in Jharkland forces Muslim Minister to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

July 27, 2019: Muslim boy lynched on suspicion of theft in Delhi.

July 27, 2019: Hindutva leader gives anti-Muslim hate speech in Aligarch.

July 27, 2019: Muslim youth attacked by Hindutva mob after refusing to disclose his Muslim identity in Gujarat.

July 26, 2019: Muslim boy killed for having relationship with “tribal girl” in Gujarat.

July 25, 2019: VHP Leader gives anti-Muslim hate speech in Haridwar, calls for boycott of Muslims.

July 23, 2019: Two Muslim men threatened and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Aurangabad.

July 19, 2019: Three Muslim men beaten to death by mob in Baniyapur village in Bihar’s Saran district.

July 19, 2019: Mob assaults Muslim man and forces him to chant Jai Shri Ram in Maharashtra.

July 18, 2019: Muslim family threatened and forced to convert to Hinduism in Delhi.

July 16, 2019: Mosque attacked in Kolkata.

July 16, 2019: Muslim man attacked after refusing to chant Hindu slogans.

July 16, 2019: Mosque vandalized and burnt in Uttar Pradesh.

July 15, 2019: Muslim man attacked by mob after refusing to disclose his Muslim identity in Bihar.

July 15, 2019: 11-Year-Old Muslim boy beaten by a mob after refusing to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in West Bengal.

July 14, 2019: Two Muslim men were beaten by mob on false cow smuggling rumors in Indore.

July 12, 2019: Muslim Cleric Assaulted, Forced to Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Uttar Pradesh.

July 12, 2019: Muslim man attacked by mob after posting pictures of eating beef in Tamil Nadu.

July 11, 2019: BJYM members assault Madrasa students in Unnao, force them to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

July 10, 2019: Muslim rickshaw driver attacked by mob with iron rods in Ahmedabad.

July 8, 2019: Three Muslim drivers beaten by mob for transporting cattle in Nanded.

July 8, 2019: A muslim man in West Bengal assaulted for not chanting “Jai Shri Ram.”

July 7, 2019: Sixteen Muslims tied together by mob and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Madhya Pradesh.

July 7, 2019: Hindutva activists attack Muslim youths with swords on suspicion of cow transport in Mangalore.

July 6, 2019: Muslim youths thrashed, forced to chant Jai Shri Ram in Assam.

July 5, 2019: Mob attacks Muslim youths after asking their names; forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Ranchi.

July 5, 2019: Muslim man was brutally attacked by an extremist mob in Bihar.

July 3, 2019: Muslim Auto Driver Tied Up, Thrashed for Refusing to Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

June 30, 2019: BJP women’s wing leader urged ‘Hindu brothers’ to enter the homes of Muslims and rape the women in order to ‘protect India’.

June 29, 2019: Muslim boy beaten for not chanting Jai Shri Ram in Kanpur.

June 28, 2019: Muslim man assaulted and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in West Bengal.

June 26, 2019: Muslim man lynched and beaten to death by mob in Bengal.

June 25, 2019: Cow vigilantes assault a Muslim cattle transporter in Kerala.

June 25, 2019: Muslim cab driver beaten by a mob and forced to chant Jai Shri Ram in Jharkland.

June 24, 2019: Cow Vigilantes Thrash Two Muslim Men Near Gurugram for ‘Smuggling’ Beef.

June 24, 2019: Muslim man Muslim man lynched and beaten to death after being forced to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ in Jharkland.

June 22, 2019: Muslim Man Thrashed in Rohini For Refusing to Chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’.

June 21, 2019: Muslim Men Attacked in Assam’s Barpeta, Forced to Say Jai Shri Ram.

June 20, 2019: Madrasa Teacher ‘Pushed out of Train’ for not Chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Kolkata.

June 10, 2019: Muslim family attacked by mob in Uttar Pradesh.

June 5, 2019: Muslim man stripped naked by mob and then beaten in Meghayala.

June 5, 2019: Muslims attacked by mobs during Eid celebrations in West Bengal.

May 30, 2019: Muslims forced to migrate by Hindu extremists in Naya Bans.

May 28, 2019: Muslim youth brutally attacked by mob in Jaitpur.

May 26, 2019: Muslim man shot and told “go back to Pakistan.”

May 26, 2019: Hijab-clad Muslim student in Bengal college ‘harassed’ by Jai Shri Ram chanting men in West Bengal.

May 25, 2019: Muslim beaten and forced to chant “Bharata Mata Ki Jai” in Haryana.

May 24, 2019: Muslim couple beaten and forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” by cow vigilantes in Madhya Pradesh.

May 15, 2019: Muslim cattle driver murdered by cow vigilantes in Jammu.

May 11, 2019: Muslim doctor beaten by mob, telling him Muslims should leave India.

May 5, 2019: Muslim father and son beaten by mob that accused them of smuggling beef.

May 4, 2019: Muslim brutally attacked by a mob on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar.

May 1, 2019: Muslim man lynched by mob after bicycle accident in Bihar.

April 26, 2019: Police in Kota beat Muslim prisoner to death.

April 19, 2019: Muslim prisoner attacked and branded with tatoo by Hindu mob in Tihar.

April 10, 2019: Muslim youth tortured and beaten by police after he used his phone while riding bike in Bangalore.

April 7, 2019: Muslim man attacked by mob and forced to eat pork in Assam.

March 31, 2019: Three Muslim men beaten by mob for transporting cows in Alwar.

March 21, 2019: Muslim family attacked in their home in Gurugram by a mob of 25 people.

March 20, 2019: 60 Year Old Muslim Man Lynched to Death by Mob in Uttar Pradesh.

March 19, 2019: Kashmiri Muslim student assaulted by mob in Bengaluru.

March 15, 2019: Kashmiri Muslim shall seller attacked by mob in Kolkata.

March 14, 2019: Muslim father and son attacked by mob who shaved their beards in Haryana.

March 12, 2019: Muslim man beaten to death by mob that had raped his sister in Jharkland.

March 11, 2019: Muslim eyewitness murdered by two men accused of murdering his brother in Muzzafarnagar.

March 6, 2019: 200 Muslim owned homes destroyed in arson attacks in Uttar Pradesh.

March 6, 2019: Two Kashmiri Muslim men attacked by mob in Lucknow.

March 5, 2019: Two Muslim men beaten to death in custody in Bihar.

February 27, 2019: A Muslim owned bakery sent bomb threat in Karnataka.

February 25, 2019: Two Muslims brutally beaten by Hindutva mob in Jammu.

February 19, 2019: Kashmiri Muslim shawl seller beaten by mob in West Bengal.

February 17, 2019: Two colleges in Dehradun say they won’t admit Kashmiri Muslim students.

February 17, 2019: Muslim man attacked by mob in Hyderabad.

February 16, 2019: Kashmiri Muslims evicted by landlords as retaliation for Pulwama.

February 15, 2019: Kashmiri students attacked by mob in Dehradun.

February 15, 2019: Muslim children attacked by mobs in Delhi as retaliation for Pulwama.

February 12, 2019: Muslim cattle trader murdered in Bihar.

January 31, 2019: Muslim women attacked by Hindutva mob in Shamshad.

January 28, 2019: Four Muslims attacked by cow vigilantes in Cuttack.

January 26, 2019: Mob attacks Muslim teacher for not singing ‘Vande Mataram’ on Republic Day.

January 25, 2019: Mob attacks Muslim man in Hyderabad.

January 23, 2019: Muslim man lynched and beaten by cow vigilantes in Rohtak.

January 14, 2019: Muslim family severaly injured after being attacked by mob in Gujarat.

January 13, 2019: 13-year-old Muslim girl raped by Hindu mob in Jammu.

January 2, 2019: Muslim man lynched in Bihar by cow vigilantes.

Year 2018

(Data awaiting input)

Year 2017

Year 2016

Year 2015

Year 2014

