A tour inside Gauahar Khan’s lavish home [Photos]

Mumbai: One of the most bold and confident actresses in the Telly ville is Gauahar Khan. She is known for her boldness and straightforwardness. The actress began stepped into the glamour field in 2009. Before starting her acting career, Gauahar was modelling for designers like Manish Malhotra and Neeta Lulla.

Gauahar Khan went on to feature in various reality TV show including Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 3. She gained immense popularity with her stint in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 7 where she was emerged as the winner. She was also appreciated for her song Jhallah Wallah from Ishaqzaade in 2014.

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan (Instagram)

She was even invited as a contestant in the show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and was appreciated for her fearless attitude to certain tasks.

In 2020, Gauahar decided to take her personal life a step ahead by getting married to well-known choregrapher and musician Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid Darbar. The couple stays in swanky Mumbai pad. It white furnishings with accented pieces bringing life to the home.

Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan (Instagram)

With white hues, amazing wall pieces, luxurious furnishing and ample spots to chill, the lavish home has an overall cozy feeling. Check out some of the pictures below:

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was seen in recently released film 14 Phere alongside Vikrant Massey. She was also seen in Amazon Prime’s political web series Tandav which also starred Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Sunil Grover.