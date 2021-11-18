A tour inside Hina Khan’s expensive, luxurious home [Photos]

Mumbai: One of the most celebrated TV actresses Hina Khan, who is touted to be the ultimate diva of the showbiz world, has been ruling the industry for several years now. The actress has carved a special niche for herself with her acting prowess and even fashion sense.

Hina Khan managed to win hearts with her TV role of Akshara in the famous show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She became a household name with her stint in popular controversial show Bigg Boss, where she showcased her true self. Hina started her journey in 2009 and now has come a long by conquering not only in telly world but also Bollywood and digital space.

In this write-up, let’s take you all on a tour inside Hina Khan’s stylish and huge apartment located in Mumbai. Going by her Instagram posts, it seems like the actress’s luxurious abode is situated in a high-rise building that has a beautiful view of the city of dreams.

Hina Khan’s house comes with very earthy tone, beautiful indoor plants, lavish sofas, walls full of vintage and minimalistic frames. To increase the charm her lavish space, there are other accessories also like lamps and many showpieces.

The actress, who is an avid social media user, often shares glimpses of her beautiful home on Instagram. Without further ado, let’s have a look at them all!

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen on the television screen for the show Bigg Boss 15 as special guests. She was also seen in a couple of music videos.