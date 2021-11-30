A tour inside Malaika Arora’s dreamy home [Photos]

Mumbai: Model, actress, VJ, fitness enthusiast and entrepreneur, Malaika Arora is one of the most popular and well-established celebrities in the entertainment industry. She entered the world of showbiz as through modeling and made it big. In her earlier modelling days, she has featured in several famous Bollywood music videos of the ’90s like Kitni Haseen Zindagi, Gur Naal Ishq and Rangeelo Maro Dholna.

Post that, Malaika Arora went on to host a couple of shows like Love Line, Style Check, and Club MTV. In no time Malaika Arora became the face of MTV. She took a next step ahead in her career by doing a song in movie Dil Se starring Shah Rukh Khan. The diva danced like a dream in Chaiyya Chaiyya and the song is still a massive hit among the fans. Some of her other dance number are — Hooth Raseele, Muni Badnaam Huyi, and Anarkali Disco Chali.

Malaika Arora has also been a part of judges panel of many reality shows Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhla Ja, India’s Got Talent and others.

According to reports, Malaika Arora’s net worth is over Rs 100 crores.

Maliaka, who got married to Arbaaz Khan in 1998, parted ways with her ex-husband in 2016 and moved out of the couple’s Bandra home. The actress, who is currently dating Arjun Kapoor, lives in her apartment and it is nothing less than any dream house.

With cozy corners, ivory coloured walls and a balcony that welcomes the first rays of sunlight, Malaika abode is all things classy and contemporary. It has soothing blend of hues and luxurious, multi-colored furnishing and her mantra for her home seems to be “less is more”.

Without further ado, let’s have a look at all the photos that will take you inside Malaika Arora’s plush home.