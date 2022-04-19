A tour inside Manish Malhotra’s lavish store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: One of India’s most loved fashion designers Manish Malhotra never fails to attract applause from audience for his stunning garments. He has designed his whole collection around shimmering fabrics and dreamy rich colours and just people love the way he plays around his glossy theme.

Whether it’s designing exciting outfits for movies, events, occasions or hosting ramp shows, Manish Malhotra always finds himself in the limelight for all the true reasons. He owns a total of four lavish stores across India — 2 in Mumbai, one New Delhi and one in Hyderabad.

In this write-up, let’s take a virtual tour inside Manish Malhotra’s Hyderabad store. Located in plush area of the city Jubilee Hills’ Road No.45, the store comes with vintage and white-colored theme. The designer often shares inside glimpses of his lavish store on Instagram. We surfed through his IG handle and compiled all those pictures and videos that will take you inside his flagship store in the City of Nizams and Pearls. Scroll ahead and check them out.