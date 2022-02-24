A tour inside Manish Malhotra’s luxurious home [Video]

Mumbai: One name who has been truly at the forefront of the fashion scene in Bollywood and across India is undoubtedly, Manish Malhotra. From running a small boutique to designing extravagant garments for B-town and even Hollywood stars, the designer’s career story is quite an inspiration.

Manish Malhotra, who is one of India’s most loved fashion designers, never fails to attract applause from audience for his stunning garments. He has designed his whole collection around shimmering fabrics and dreamy rich colours and just people love the way he plays around his glossy theme.

Whether it’s designing exciting outfits for movies, events, occasions or hosting ramp shows, Manish Malhotra always finds himself in the limelight. He now owns lavish and huge boutiques in Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad.

In his latest fun chat with Brut India, Manish gave us a virtual tour of his luxurious Mumbai home that is designed by Gauri Khan. His home boasts of royal colors, exquisite chandeliers, velvet sofas and a few surreal backdrops.

Huge living area is the highlight of Manish Malhotra’s abode that has intricately carved wooden table containing vintage silver treasures, framed family photographs, miniatures of cars, coffee table books, vases and other prized possessions. Without further ado, check out the video and a few pictures below.