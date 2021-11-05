A tour inside Sara Ali Khan’s royal, colorful home [Photos]

Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan is one of the most happening actors of Bollywood. The newbie, who enjoys a huge fan following, made her acting debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath and later went on to feature in movies like Simmba, Love Aaj kal and Coolie No 1.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter, Sara has managed to set her career strong in the industry and has won everyone’s heart with her wonderful and charming onscreen persona. She even made it to the Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list.

Sara Ali Khan Net Worth

According to various reports, Sara’s net worth is 4 million US dollars which is approximately about Rs 29 crores. A few reports suggest that her monthly income is Rs 50 lakhs plus. With such huge amount of income in her pockets, Sara lives a queen size life and managed to become the proud owner of a few expensive things at a very young age.

Sara Ali Khan’s Mumbai home

Sara Ali Khan resides with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in a beautiful yet royal home located in Juhu, Mumbai. From multi-color curtains, colourfully embroidered cushions to decorated corners and ample of spots for photoshoots, Sara’s home is all things classy.

Her room with full of pops of colors is the major highlight of the luxurious home. The Simmba actress has often shared glimpses of her home through her Instagram posts. Without further ado, let’s have a look at the pictures below:

What’s on her work front?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Atrangi Re which is is written by Himanshu Sharma, while AR Rahman has composed the album for the film, with songs penned by Irshad Kamil.