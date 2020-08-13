A tribute mushaira to be held in honour of Rahat Indori

Sydney: An Indo-Australian diaspora group, the Indian Crescent Society of Australia (ICSOA), will be organising an online mushaira as a tribute to the late poet Rahat Indori this upcoming Independence Day.

Popular Merathi, Professor Rais Alvi, Professor RP Mathur, AM Turaz, Dr. Nausha Asrar and Nadeem Anwar will be taking part in this program in honour of Indori. It will be happing at 6 pm Australian time (1:30 pm, 4 am Central time — US, 8 pm New Zealand Time) on August 15.

Indori’s words gained new life via vocal All India Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra’s firebrand speech that decried “The rising fascism in this country” during the Lok Sabha session on June 25, 2019

They were also the rallying cry for those taking part in the anti-CAA protests happening all over the country.

He has written lyrics for many Bollywood movies as well. He died on August 11 in his hometown of Indore Madhya Pradesh.

Indori tested positive for coronavirus a day before that only to succumb to a heart attack not too long after. He has traveled extensively to recite his poetry in countries like the USA, UK, UAE, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Mauritius, KSA, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and etc.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3389999439?pwd=QkovTSt4anEweVVsb2p6clI4M0tBUT09